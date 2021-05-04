News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rainham primary school creates Sir Captain Tom display

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:37 AM May 4, 2021   
Sir Captain Tom display at Rainham school

Pupils from Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pictured with the display, created courtesy of contributions from each year group at the school.

A Rainham school has created a display to honour Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Each year group at Newtons Primary School contributed an idea to the display, which says "tomorrow will be a good day" at the top in honour of the captain's famous quote.

The nursery, Reception and Year 1 groups made the collage, while Years 2 and 3 added the medals and birthday balloons respectively.

Year 4 created the rainbows to symbolise the NHS charities Sir Captain Tom raised money for; Year 5 added RAF planes to mark the veteran's service, and Year 6 created the younger pictures seen in the display.

It was intended that the contributions made by the eldest and youngest children would represent opposite stages of Sir Captain Tom's life.

Early years leader Sarah Mitchell said: "We wanted a display to honour this great British hero – someone who makes us all proud to be British."

Sir Captain Tom display at Rainham school

The Sir Captain Tom display at Newtons Primary School, Rainham.


