Rainham primary school creates Sir Captain Tom display
- Credit: Newtons Primary School
A Rainham school has created a display to honour Sir Captain Tom Moore.
Each year group at Newtons Primary School contributed an idea to the display, which says "tomorrow will be a good day" at the top in honour of the captain's famous quote.
The nursery, Reception and Year 1 groups made the collage, while Years 2 and 3 added the medals and birthday balloons respectively.
Year 4 created the rainbows to symbolise the NHS charities Sir Captain Tom raised money for; Year 5 added RAF planes to mark the veteran's service, and Year 6 created the younger pictures seen in the display.
It was intended that the contributions made by the eldest and youngest children would represent opposite stages of Sir Captain Tom's life.
You may also want to watch:
Early years leader Sarah Mitchell said: "We wanted a display to honour this great British hero – someone who makes us all proud to be British."
Most Read
- 1 Horses die after Upminster stables blaze
- 2 Jailed: Armed robber who targeted banks and Post Office
- 3 Boris Johnson supports mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey at Romford Market
- 4 Heritage: The bands which got Hornchurch bopping in the swinging 60s
- 5 Air ambulance charity reveals number of east London call-outs in 2020
- 6 11-year-old wins Hornchurch High School mask competition
- 7 The Rom Yard developer agrees sponsorship deal with Romford & Gidea Park RFC
- 8 Woman dies after 'falling from height' by Liberty Shopping Centre
- 9 What is changing as lockdown eases on May 17?
- 10 Queen's hospital nurse Emily Petersen helps dying man Facetime family