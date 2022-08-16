The gas leak was reported at a home on Rainham Road - Credit: Google

A Rainham house reported for leaking gas just weeks after a fatal explosion in south London is due to be repaired imminently, the utility company has confirmed.

The home on Rainham Road was reported to National Grid after several nearby residents smelled gas coming from the property.

Given the recent explosion in Thornton Heath, Croydon, in which a four-year-old girl died, neighbour Derek Wright, 78, said he felt obliged to report it before anything happened.

Derek, who noticed the smell as he walked his dog past the house, said he was becoming concerned as little had been done to fix the leak since he reported it over a week ago.

“I mean, I would expect the gas company to react but all they seem to have done is marked up the pavement and that’s it,” he said.

“Because of the large explosion, you would have thought they would have jumped on these leaks by now.”

National Grid told the Recorder that following initial safety checks in the street and properties nearby, a small leak was found in the street, which has since been monitored closely.

“As the minor escape was outside, the work was scheduled to be investigated further yesterday (August 15).

“Our engineers have returned again today (August 16) and hope to complete the repair work,” they added.

The spokesperson said residents should not be concerned by road markings left by the company following an inspection.

“The road markings we make are notes to our engineers to show where other utilities are under the ground and where we believe the gas escape is from the initial investigations, as well as defining a work area for the repair team.”

Derek said in light of the explosion and the rising price of gas, he was surprised National Grid did not move quicker to resolve the issue.

His obligation, he added, was to report it when he did, which he felt he had to do after first smelling the leak.

“If you ignore these sorts of things and somebody dies or got hurt, I wouldn’t forgive myself," he added.