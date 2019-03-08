Fire at Rainham restaurant damages ground floor and roof

Bengal Spice, New Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a restaurant last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four fire engine and around 25 firefighters from Harold Hill, Dagenham and Barking attended the scene at Bengal Spice, New Road, Rainham, at 7.45pm, Monday, August 26.

You may also want to watch:

Part of the ground floor and part of the roof was damaged by fire and was under control at 9.23pm.

The restaurant is listed as permanently closed online.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.