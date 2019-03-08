Search

Fire at Rainham restaurant damages ground floor and roof

PUBLISHED: 14:43 27 August 2019

Bengal Spice, New Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Bengal Spice, New Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a restaurant last night.

Four fire engine and around 25 firefighters from Harold Hill, Dagenham and Barking attended the scene at Bengal Spice, New Road, Rainham, at 7.45pm, Monday, August 26.

Part of the ground floor and part of the roof was damaged by fire and was under control at 9.23pm.

The restaurant is listed as permanently closed online.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

