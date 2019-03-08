Rainham pupils recognise the importance of bedtime stories with Pyjamarama Day

Pupils pictured with Author Karen Gee and Dodger the Dog, Illustrator Kim Wymer (back left) and English lead Rachael Sampson (back right). Picture: Melissa Page Archant

Pupils came to school dressed in their pyjamas for a special charity day aimed at recognising the importance of bedtime stories.

Scargill Infant School's Pyjamarama Day to raise money for the Book Trust. Pupils pictured with Author Karen Gee and Dodger the Dog, Illustrator Kim Wymer (back left) and English Lead Rachael Sampson (back right). Picture: Melissa Page Scargill Infant School's Pyjamarama Day to raise money for the Book Trust. Pupils pictured with Author Karen Gee and Dodger the Dog, Illustrator Kim Wymer (back left) and English Lead Rachael Sampson (back right). Picture: Melissa Page

Scargill Infant School in Mungo Park Road raised £176 for the Book Trust charity with their Pyjamarama Day on Friday, June 7.

Headteacher Dawn McGahey said: "The children had a wonderful day celebrating how lucky they are to experience different story books in their life and to help raise money for children who are not as fortunate.

You may also want to watch:

"At Scargill Infant school we believe stories play a vital role in the growth and development of children."

Writer Karen Gee attended the event with her therapy dog Dodger and the illustrator of her books Kim Wymer, also stopped by to support the celebrations.

Their books promote loyalty, friendship and kindness.

Ms McGahey added: "It is good to understand books are a useful source of information and good reading skills are important for success in their future lives.

"Reading helps the children with their confidence levels, coping with feelings and language and learning."