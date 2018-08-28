Rainham pupils show off their dancing skills at Upminster Tea Dance
PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 December 2018
Archant
Children from a Rainham primary school were keen to perform a dancing routine to a classic song at a weekly Tea Dance in Upminster.
Since October, 24 children from Newtons Primary School in Lowen Road have been learning a dance routine to the song, Top Hat.
The pupils performed their routine, choreographed by dance teacher Rita Sinclair, at the weekly Tea Dance at the New Windmill Hall in St Mary’s Lane on Thursday, December 13.
“The children looked amazing, the boys in their tail coats and the girls in their newly purchased sparkly dresses,” said Viv Allaway, from Newtons Primary.
“I was so proud of all the children, they were fantastic!”
The mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel also attended the event and said that he was impressed by the children’s dancing skills.
Havering sports development team organises the weekly Tea Dance. For more information visit haveringactive.co.uk.