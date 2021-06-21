Rainham pupils' art to be displayed in Florida peace museum
- Credit: The Brittons Academy
A Rainham pupil has been crowned a national winner of an international art competition about peace.
Muhammad Rehman submitted his winning artwork to The Radiant Peace Education Awards, along with classmate Aliza Khan.
The competition gives school children an opportunity to "express themselves about radiant peace in their own lives in essays, art, videos and projects".
Both pupils at The Brittons Academy received Radiant Peace Patches and will have their work displayed at The International Museum of Radiant Peace in Florida.
Muhammad said he was "so happy" to have won the category of Grades 5-12.
The Year 8 pupil added: "I've been working extremely hard in art and now feel that if I continue to work hard, then I can do everything.
"My artwork is a creation of my parents' experience of their peaceful village and I added symbolic references to peace.
"I want to thank my art teacher Mrs Pandey and my family who have always supported me with my art and this has helped me grow in confidence and improved my skills."