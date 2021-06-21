News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rainham pupils' art to be displayed in Florida peace museum

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:21 PM June 21, 2021   
Muhammad Rehman

Rainham pupil Muhammad Rehman was a national winner in The Radiant Peace Education Awards 2021 - Credit: The Brittons Academy

A Rainham pupil has been crowned a national winner of an international art competition about peace.

Muhammad Rehman submitted his winning artwork to The Radiant Peace Education Awards, along with classmate Aliza Khan.

Muhammad Rehman drawing

Muhammad Rehman's drawing was about his parents' experiences of their 'peaceful village' - Credit: The Brittons Academy

The competition gives school children an opportunity to "express themselves about radiant peace in their own lives in essays, art, videos and projects".

Both pupils at The Brittons Academy received Radiant Peace Patches and will have their work displayed at The International Museum of Radiant Peace in Florida.

Aliza Khan drawing

Aliza Khan's drawing will be on display in Florida - Credit: The Brittons Academy

Muhammad said he was "so happy" to have won the category of Grades 5-12.

The Year 8 pupil added: "I've been working extremely hard in art and now feel that if I continue to work hard, then I can do everything. 

"My artwork is a creation of my parents' experience of their peaceful village and I added symbolic references to peace. 

"I want to thank my art teacher Mrs Pandey and my family who have always supported me with my art and this has helped me grow in confidence and improved my skills."


