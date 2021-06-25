'A big part of the community': Rainham pre-school marks 50th anniversary

Published: 11:55 AM June 25, 2021

A pre-school in Rainham that was founded in 1971 is getting ready to honour its 50th anniversary.

Brenda Dorman was inspired to found The Chandlers Chatters Pre-School Playgroup by her three children five decades ago.

Today the playgroup looks after 51 children aged two to four.

83-year-old Brenda said when she initially applied through the council to use the hall, she was told she needed a nurse to be able to open it.

She said: “A qualified lady came and worked with me for a couple of months and after that I was inspected and told that I needed to become qualified."

51 children currently attend Chandlers Chatters Pre-School Playgroup. - Credit: Chantelle BIllson

Determined to keep the group going, Brenda began attending an afternoon class to obtain the qualifications needed.

During this time, Brenda ran the group on her own but then applied for additional help, which is when she met Cis Pryor.

Brenda said: “Cis came along and she stayed with me until we both retired.

“While I went to university to get my degree, Cis ran the group for five years. When we were next inspected we passed with flying colours, I’m pleased to say”.

The pre-school's manager for the past four years, Sue Allen, 54, said she still loves the job as much as when she first started.

She said it is a “lovely feeling” to watch the children grow knowing that they and their parents are happy and that the staff “work really well together”.

Sue, who hopes the school will continue for another 50 years, said: “Our 50th anniversary means everything to us and I want to make it as special as possible.

“All of the children and staff have t-shirts printed and we will have a soft play outside and overall fun day with staff dressing up."

Pleased with how the group is flourishing, Brenda said in her time it never had the back garden, which “looks really lovely and is an adventure” for the children.

The garden at Chandlers Chatters Pre-School Playgroup is a most-loved feature. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Angie Herbert, 50, attended the playgroup aged three with her siblings and has been the group's room leader for the last 20 years.

She said: “It's such a big part of the community and it has been here for so long and hopefully will be for the next 50 years."

The celebration will take place on July 14 at the playgroup.