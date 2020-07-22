Recognition for Rainham Post Office’s community service at Londonwide awards

Rainham Post Office was recognised for serving the community during the Covid-19 pandemic at a London awards ceremony.

The Wennington Road branch was a finalist in the community engagement category at the Post Office’s We’re Stronger Together awards for the capital.

The awards honour the efforts made by postmasters in keeping post offices open during the coronavirus crisis.

Postmaster Raj Bhatt was praised by area manager Mick Norman, who said: “Raj kept his branch open and created an order and delivery service for vulnerable customers and he put aside the most essential items so they could be delivered to those that needed them most.”

Post Office chief executive Nick Read added: “I have heard many inspiring stories of postmasters going the extra mile and I have welcomed the opportunity to hear first-hand how postmasters in London, including Rainham, have fared during the pandemic.”