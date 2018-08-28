Rainham parents thrilled to have first New Year baby at Queen’s Hospital

Midwife, Joanna Ferreira with baby Alana who was born on New Years Day at Queen's Hospital. Photo: Michaela Archant

A couple from Rainham described their “memorable” experience of having the first baby to be born at Queen’s Hospital in 2019.

While family members celebrated at a birthday party on New Years Eve, Michaela, 31, and Nystrum, 32, from Woodside Close had to slip away from the celebrations after Michaela went into labour.

The couple were thrilled to have the first baby born at Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way this year.

Michaela told the Recorder: “She wasn’t due until January 11 but I was experiencing pain over the weekend which got worse on Monday.

“On New Years Eve we had to go to the hospital three times and then around midnight we celebrated the new year and the midwives said I needed to started pushing.

“They told me to be quick as no other baby had been born yet.”

Baby Alana was born at 12.49am. She weighed 6lbs 7oz and was delivered by midwife, Joana Ferreira.

“She’s my first child, and [Nystrum] has got two boys already,” said the new mum.

“We had names planned for each gender, but we were really hoping for a girl.

“The due date and everything about the birth - it’s all been very memorable.”

The occasion was made more special as Alana’s early arrival meant that her great-grandparents from St Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean were able to meet her while visiting the UK.

Speaking about having to leave the party early, Michaela added: “While I was in labour no one even knew where we had disappeared to, and then after the birth they all came to the hospital for another celebration.

“It’s been really lovely because this is the first great-grandchild that my grandparents have met as a newborn.

“Alana has been absolutely fine. She’s been settling in very well and is very much loved by all of the family.

“We’re just completely in love with her.”

Queen’s Hospital also had one of their busiest Christmases ever for new arrivals in the borough as 25 babies were brought into the world on Christmas Day.