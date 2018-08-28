Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Rainham parents thrilled to have first New Year baby at Queen’s Hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 January 2019

Midwife, Joanna Ferreira with baby Alana who was born on New Years Day at Queen's Hospital. Photo: Michaela

Midwife, Joanna Ferreira with baby Alana who was born on New Years Day at Queen's Hospital. Photo: Michaela

Archant

A couple from Rainham described their “memorable” experience of having the first baby to be born at Queen’s Hospital in 2019.

Rainham New Year baby AlanaRainham New Year baby Alana

While family members celebrated at a birthday party on New Years Eve, Michaela, 31, and Nystrum, 32, from Woodside Close had to slip away from the celebrations after Michaela went into labour.

The couple were thrilled to have the first baby born at Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way this year.

Michaela told the Recorder: “She wasn’t due until January 11 but I was experiencing pain over the weekend which got worse on Monday.

“On New Years Eve we had to go to the hospital three times and then around midnight we celebrated the new year and the midwives said I needed to started pushing.

Rainham New Year baby AlanaRainham New Year baby Alana

“They told me to be quick as no other baby had been born yet.”

Baby Alana was born at 12.49am. She weighed 6lbs 7oz and was delivered by midwife, Joana Ferreira.

“She’s my first child, and [Nystrum] has got two boys already,” said the new mum.

“We had names planned for each gender, but we were really hoping for a girl.

“The due date and everything about the birth - it’s all been very memorable.”

The occasion was made more special as Alana’s early arrival meant that her great-grandparents from St Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean were able to meet her while visiting the UK.

Speaking about having to leave the party early, Michaela added: “While I was in labour no one even knew where we had disappeared to, and then after the birth they all came to the hospital for another celebration.

“It’s been really lovely because this is the first great-grandchild that my grandparents have met as a newborn.

“Alana has been absolutely fine. She’s been settling in very well and is very much loved by all of the family.

“We’re just completely in love with her.”

Queen’s Hospital also had one of their busiest Christmases ever for new arrivals in the borough as 25 babies were brought into the world on Christmas Day.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Romford man jailed for breaking woman’s jaw in unprovoked South Ockendon attack

John O'Shea has been jailed for 21 months after breaking a woman’s jaw in an unprovoked attack in South Ockendon. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Car destroys bus shelter during morning rush hour commute

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Man arrested on suspicion of driving ‘under the influence’ after crash near Clevedon

One car is on its roof in Walton Road. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Road closed after accident involving two cars

One car is on its roof in Walton Road. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Police search for pregnant woman in relation to Christmas Eve theft

Police released a CCTV image of the woman they would like to speak to. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Clifton Suspension Bridge toll houses to be demolished

An artist's impression of the Clifton Suspension Bridge from the Bristol side of the River Avon. Picture: Purcell

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Barfoot pays tribute to Park head coach Wigham

Romford & Gidea Park director of rugby Steve Barfoot talks to his players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hornchurch boss Stimson is delighted to bag semi-final place in Essex Senior Cup

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers enjoy park runs across the globe

Havering 90 Joggers at Harrow Lodge parkrun (Pic: Bruce Li)

Romford edge past Bermondsey

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham criticised over cost of matchday mascot packages

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists