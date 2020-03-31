Rainham GP surgery to close forcing 3,149 people to register elsewhere

A Rainham surgery is due to close after the sole GP working at the practice based in the South Hornchurch Health Centre confirmed he will be retiring.

Dr Sickan Subramaniam from the Mungo Park Surgery in South End Road has confirmed he will be retiring and his surgery will close on March 31.

This move will mean 3,149 people will now have to register elsewhere and travel as far as four miles further to see a GP.

Havering's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) confirmed last week that the surgery would be closing. A CCG spokesman said: "After being notified by Mungo Park Surgery's sole GP and contract-holder Dr Subramaniam of his intention to retire, we have explored a number of options in order to maintain a GP presence at South Hornchurch Health Centre.

"Due to the small list size, finding a new provider to take on the contract has not been possible and we are therefore supporting patients to register at neighbouring GP practices so they are able to access the care they need."

Last year walk-in services at the health were reduced and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has raised concerns about the decline in NHS provision for Rainham residents.

He has arranged for an urgent meeting with the head of the CCG and NHS England.

"I have major concerns about the impact on those with mobility issues, disabled patients and those who have limited access to transport," said Mr Cruddas.

"This is going to have a major impact on people travelling to appointments, who at one time would be walking to the end of their street to see a GP."

The CCG has written to all registered patients to explain the decision, how they can register with a new practice and what support is available.

Mr Cruddas said: "Rainham has seen a decline in health provision for many years now, and with the largest ageing population in London, we should be prioritising those needing regular health care.

"I will be making clear to NHS England and the CCG that the system is failing residents in the south of the borough and drastic measures need to be taken to restore services."

"For those reasons, I will be launching a campaign for a brand new health facility in the south of Havering or the reinstatement of services at South Hornchurch Health Centre.

"Residents have the right to have access to local NHS services - not a list of options that are miles away from their doorstep."

The CCG added that there are seven practices within 1.5 miles of Mungo Park Surgery, all of which are accepting new patients, and a further nine practices within four miles.

"We are working with Dr Subramaniam to ensure patients receive continuity of care until its closure on 31 March 2020," said the spokesman.

"As part of this, information events are being held at the surgery in February to provide extra support to vulnerable patients to help them register with another practice.

"We will continue discussion with local GP practices to see if any would be prepared to relocate to South Hornchurch Health Centre or have a presence in the building as a branch site."