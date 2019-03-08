Search

National Crime Agency recovers Rainham man's flat worth more than £300k following drug dealing and fraud investigation

PUBLISHED: 16:55 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 21 June 2019

General view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

General view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

PA Archive/PA Images

A flat worth more than £300,000 has been recovered as part of an investigation into a man believed to be a drug dealer and fraudster.

Mkpa Oju Uka, 50, from Rainham, claimed his flat in Dagenham, worth around £310,000, had been bought with the profits of a second-hand clothes business, but investigators from the National Crime Agency it was paid for using the proceeds of drug sales and mortgage fraud.

The claim, which was brought back in April 2018, has taken more than a year to resolve due to Uka repeatedly using delaying tactics, such as not complying with court directions, to hinder the progress of the case.

A court order was obtained last week at a hearing in the High Court before The Hon. Mr Justice Jay to recover the flat under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The NCA is seeking to recover a second property linked to the case later this year.

Head of Asset Denial at the NCA, Andy Lewis said: "The defendant thought that delaying tactics would stop us pursuing this case, but we were persistent and in the end successful in recovering property we believe was obtained as a result of criminal activity.

"We will continue our work to identify and prosecute those linked to economic and financial crime, and take away their illicit assets using all the tools available to us."

Director of the National Economic Crime Centre, Sarah Pritchard said: "This is a great result and demonstrates our firm commitment to tackling illicit finance in the UK.

"We will continue to target wealth we believe has been obtained illegally regardless of where and how it is hidden."

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

