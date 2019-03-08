Rainham man charged with multiple burglaries in Brentwood

Rainham man charged with multiple burglaries. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images. PA Archive/PA Images

A Rainham man was charged with multiple burglaries in Brentwood today (Friday, November 8).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Dean Nuet, 33, of Bulmer Walk, was charged with three business burglaries and one attempted burglary in Brentwood after being arrested yesterday at around 10.50pm.

It follows reports of burglaries and an attempted burglary in Ongar Road between September 18 and September 23.

He is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court later today.