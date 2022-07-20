A computer-generated image of what the new leisure centre in Viking Way, Rainham might look like - Credit: Havering Council

The delayed construction of Rainham Leisure Centre is now on track to be completed next year.

Work to build the centre on the site of Rainham Recreation Ground in Viking Way began in January this year, with its steel frame and concrete base now in place.

Following the delay of the building's construction due to Covid-19, this newspaper reported at the end of last year that it was expected to be completed and handed over to Everyone Active in May next year.

It is now hoped that the build will be completed in June 2023 and open to the public shortly after.

Leader of Havering Council Ray Morgon, cabinet members and local ward councillors joined Everyone Active’s area contract manager Tom Fletcher and director of ReCreation Adrian Turner, who are managing the design and build of the facility, to see the progress.

Facilities at the centre will include a six-lane swimming pool, dance and spinning studio, and a 72-station fitness suite.

Cllr Morgon said: "Seeing the progress on site is really positive, as this will be a fantastic new facility not only for the community in Rainham, but for the whole borough."







