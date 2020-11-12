Search

New leisure centre in Rainham moves step closer as council submits plans

PUBLISHED: 12:40 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 12 November 2020

A computer-generated image of what the new leisure centre in Viking Way, Rainham might look like. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

Havering Council has put forward a planning application for a new leisure centre in Rainham.

The Recorder revealed in January that the authority had chosen Rainham Recreation Ground as the intended site.

The proposals submitted are for a single-storey building at the Viking Way site, including a swimming pool, gym, and fitness/dance studios.

They will also see alterations to the existing layout of the park, including the relocation of play and outdoor gym equipment, if approved.

Council leader Damian White said: “I am happy to say we have submitted plans for the new Rainham Sports Centre, bringing us one step closer to providing modern facilities for residents in the south of the borough.

“We’ve taken on board residents’ views and chosen a site that is ideally located, quick to progress and within close proximity to other shops and facilities.

“If approved, we can move ahead with another new leisure centre to fulfil our commitment to give everybody in Havering the opportunity to get active and live happy, healthy lives.”

The town’s previous leisure centre, Chafford Sports Complex, closed after the council agreed to stop funding it last year.

The Independent Residents Group had compiled a petition of signatures from residents campaigning to keep that centre open.

One of the party’s councillors, David Durant, who represents Rainham and Wennington ward, said he was pleased with the latest progression in the plans.

He added: “This is great news for Rainham. Local councillors welcome plans for a new Rainham Leisure Centre. The closure of the Chafford leisure centre was opposed by local councillors, but we managed to keep it open for six months beyond its planned closure date. The recreation ground was the only viable option on offer and is easily accessible by foot, bus and car.”

The council consulted people last year on a potential location for the leisure facility, in which two-thirds of respondees preferred the recreation ground over a site on the grounds of the Havering College campus in New Road.

A design statement submitted as part of the application said: “Consultation and engagement has been a major factor and a welcome presence in the design development of the Rainham Leisure Centre.”

