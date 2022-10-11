News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Livestream technology used to tackle blaze in Rainham bungalow

Ben Lynch

Published: 9:45 AM October 11, 2022
Fire on Aveley Road in Upminster

Part of the bungalow's roof was damaged in the fire this morning - Credit: LFB

A detached Rainham bungalow was damaged in a fire which broke out earlier today (October 11). 

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the property on Lambs Lane South at 4.52am, with the flames under control by 5.55am. 

The bungalow’s roof was ablaze and part of it was left damaged. 

A total of six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attended the scene. 

There were no reports of any injuries. 

In tackling the fire, the LFB’s control officers used 999Eye to livestream the blaze from a smartphone to screens in the control room, allowing for greater visibility of the incident. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

London Fire Brigade
Rainham News
Havering News
East London News

