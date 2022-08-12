Several hectares of Rainham grassland were destroyed in a fire yesterday afternoon (August 11), not far from last month's blaze in Wennington.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to Lambs Lane North at 4.30pm, though the fire was brought under control by 6.15pm.

#rainhamfire Another fire from the heat outside my house right now. Too close for comfort this, I hope my house is okay 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nGoTVm1DsT — ProShotz (@ItsProShotz) August 11, 2022

Fire crews from Harold Hill, East Ham, Dagenham, Hornchurch, Barking, Ilford, Plaistow, Poplar, Stratford and Bexley fire stations attended.

Its cause is still under investigation.

The fire took hold a day into the recent amber extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office, which is due to last until midnight on Sunday, August 14.

This summer’s temperatures have already broken records throughout the UK, with the LFB saying that July 19 was its busiest day since World War II.

Following the devastating Wennington fire, in which 19 homes were completely destroyed, Havering Council said it is continuing to explore ways in which it can support those most affected.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Ray Morgon, warned that the recovery could take "many months and indeed years".



