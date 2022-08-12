News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder

Several hectares of Rainham grassland destroyed in fire

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:34 AM August 12, 2022
The fire broke out in Rainham yesterday afternoon, August 11

The fire broke out in Rainham yesterday afternoon, August 11 - Credit: Sam Brooker

Several hectares of Rainham grassland were destroyed in a fire yesterday afternoon (August 11), not far from last month's blaze in Wennington.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to Lambs Lane North at 4.30pm, though the fire was brought under control by 6.15pm.

Fire crews from Harold Hill, East Ham, Dagenham, Hornchurch, Barking, Ilford, Plaistow, Poplar, Stratford and Bexley fire stations attended.

Its cause is still under investigation.

The fire took hold a day into the recent amber extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office, which is due to last until midnight on Sunday, August 14. 

This summer’s temperatures have already broken records throughout the UK, with the LFB saying that July 19 was its busiest day since World War II

Following the devastating Wennington fire, in which 19 homes were completely destroyed, Havering Council said it is continuing to explore ways in which it can support those most affected.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Ray Morgon, warned that the recovery could take "many months and indeed years".


