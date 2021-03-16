Published: 7:00 AM March 16, 2021

Rainham children raise more than £700 for charity in virtual quizzes in the Kids Helping Kids Campaign.

Charity the Dream Factory grants dreams to children and young adults between the age of 3 to 25, who suffer from life-threatening, life-limiting conditions or have severe disabilities. To date, it has granted over 504 dreams.

The Kids Helping Kids 2021 Campaign aims to inspire children and young adults across the country to make a positive difference to other children who are not as fortunate as themselves by encouraging children and young adults to help make dreams come true by hosting their own fundraising event, activity or challenge.

Siblings Oliver Burton, 7, and Emilia, 5, from Rainham asked if they could host a quiz for all their friends and classmates from Branfil Primary School in Upminster.

Oliver came up with the idea that they could ask friends to pay to enter the quiz with the money going towards The Dream Factory.

The children spent a week working hard to put together 30 questions and inviting everyone to their Virtual Quiz of Dreams as part of their Kids Helping Kids Campaign.

The quiz took place via Zoom and Jayne and the children were overwhelmed when 32 children including Branfil classmates and children as far as Somerset and Bedfordshire logged in to join the quiz.

Jayne Burton, Oliver’s mum said: “We are so super proud of Oliver and Emilia, Oliver even gave us £10 out of his own piggy bank.

"He also sometimes struggles with his reading but he read the questions perfectly and we all had lots of fun. We are receiving nothing but praise from the parents.

"We are so lucky to have such kind-hearted and generous friends as the quiz raised a massive £659 + £126 in Gift Aid and we still have more donations coming in!"

The quiz was such a success that the following weekend, the children repeated it for one of the charity’s Dream Makers children and their friends they know from Avanti Court Primary School in Redbridge, and their football teams.

The money raised through the quiz will go towards granting the dream of a nine-year-old diagnosed with Battens Disease. She dreams of a break away in the UK with her family.



