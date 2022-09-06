Updated

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called out to the fire in Rainham - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The roof of a Rainham home was completely destroyed by fire after a lightning strike is believed to have hit the property during Monday night’s (September 5) thunderstorm.

The first floor of the house on Guysfield Drive was also damaged, plus part of the roof of a neighbouring property.

Nine people left the house and two surrounding properties before the Brigade arrived. There are no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "The occupants were asleep and were awoken by a loud bang and a fire in the loft space.

"Fires caused by lightning are really uncommon, but unfortunately can cause quite extensive damage.

"Crews worked hard to contain this fire as much as they could, and fortunately no one was hurt."

The Brigade was called to the address at 12.05am on September 6, and the fire was under control by 1.52am.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled the outbreak, featuring crews from Dagenham, Hornchurch, Barking and other surrounding stations.