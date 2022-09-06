Updated
Lightning believed to have struck Rainham home as roof completely destroyed by fire
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
The roof of a Rainham home was completely destroyed by fire after a lightning strike is believed to have hit the property during Monday night’s (September 5) thunderstorm.
The first floor of the house on Guysfield Drive was also damaged, plus part of the roof of a neighbouring property.
Nine people left the house and two surrounding properties before the Brigade arrived. There are no reports of any injuries.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "The occupants were asleep and were awoken by a loud bang and a fire in the loft space.
"Fires caused by lightning are really uncommon, but unfortunately can cause quite extensive damage.
"Crews worked hard to contain this fire as much as they could, and fortunately no one was hurt."
The Brigade was called to the address at 12.05am on September 6, and the fire was under control by 1.52am.
Most Read
- 1 Opening date confirmed for Japanese-inspired restaurant in Romford
- 2 Lightning believed to have struck Rainham home as roof completely destroyed by fire
- 3 Continuing free parking period among motions tabled ahead of Havering’s full council meeting
- 4 Proposed Rainham Lidl asks for alcohol licence as concern raised about impact on neighbouring school
- 5 The Rising Sun: Decision on premises licence forthcoming after meeting held in private
- 6 Hornchurch drinks store connected to award-winning pub to close due to lack of business
- 7 More Havering schools to be trialled in traffic scheme
- 8 TOWIE star among those to kick off 10k walk in aid of east London children’s hospice
- 9 Man pleads not guilty to Hornchurch pub stabbing, with next court date set
- 10 Gallows Corner flyover: Surveys on structure to begin ahead of potential strengthening and repairs
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled the outbreak, featuring crews from Dagenham, Hornchurch, Barking and other surrounding stations.