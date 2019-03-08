Rainham Hall to showcase work of fashion photographer and former tenant Anthony Denney

Photographer Anthony Denney. Picture: Gordon Bishop Gordon Bishop

An exhibition showcasing the work of a famous fashion photographer and interior designer will soon be open at his former home.

A photograph taken by Anthony Denney which was featured in the March 1958 edition of Vogue. Picture: The Conde Nast Publications Ltd A photograph taken by Anthony Denney which was featured in the March 1958 edition of Vogue. Picture: The Conde Nast Publications Ltd

The National Trust's Rainham Hall, Broadway, Rainham, will be presenting Anthony Denney's lifetime of work through a special two-year exhibition.

Anthony, who lived at Rainham Hall fro 1964-69, worked at magazine publishing house Conde Nast as decorations editor for British Vogue for two decades and a photographer for House and Garden, amazing readers with his photographs and ideas.

General manager at Rainham Hall, Michael Parsons said: “Anthony Denney was one of Condé Nast's chief photographers and some of his most recognisable images can be seen in his fashion shoots for British Vogue magazine in the 1950s.

“His design style and iconic photography didn't just sell products they created a whole aspirational lifestyle for consumers.

Rainham Hall where the exhibition will be taking place. PIcture: National Trust, Sophia Schorr-Kon Rainham Hall where the exhibition will be taking place. PIcture: National Trust, Sophia Schorr-Kon

“As an interior designer, Denney often drew on historic sources but gave them a contemporary twist, with clever use of colour and paint effects, while his style advice filled many newspaper columns and features.

“Some of his decorative schemes still survive at Rainham Hall which has given us the perfect opportunity to present the house and garden in a playful and creative way, and celebrate the many facets of his life through the medium of a magazine.”

For Rainham Hall's new visitor experience, artists from the borough, design companies, craftspeople and students are among those who have helped to curate the rooms to represent Anthony's life.

The results will offer an immersive way to enjoy Denney's world alongside personal items that belonged to him.

Carolina Caicedo of creative company The Decorators, which is working alongside Rainham Hall to put the exhibition together, said: “With such a renaissance man as Anthony Denney, there are many stories to tell and these have provided an exciting opportunity to involve creative collaborators in re-imagining his work.

“Denney's legacy is still relevant today.

“For people working across photography, the arts, interiors, and fashion, or anyone with an interest in these, there will be much to explore and discover at Rainham Hall.”

The Denney Edition: Celebrating an icon of twentieth century style exhibition will be open from Saturday, June 29, to June 2021.

