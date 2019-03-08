Gallery

Rainham Hall filming pictures: Guy Pearce spotted amongst actors filming for BBC's A Christmas Carol

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall. Archant

Neighbours actor Guy Pearce has been spotted at Rainham Hall as filming takes place for Tom Hardy’s A Christmas Carol.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rainham Hall has taken on a more wintery look and is closed to the public for three days while “an exciting filming opportunity” is shot at the National Trust site this week.

Throughout the week, extras in Victorian garb have been spotted waltzing through the village, and the Recorder's cameraman was even able to get a shot of Hollywood A-lister Guy Pierce getting into character on the hall's front steps.

Actor Guy Pearce on the film set at Rainham Hall. Actor Guy Pearce on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Sherlock and Doctor Who actor, Vinette Robinson, was also spotted at hall.

Residents received letters from a location manager, informing them that filming scenes for a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol would be taking place in Rainham.

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall. Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

The location manager wrote: “We have been made to feel very welcome in Rainham so far: your help and support is greatly appreciated.”

A Christmas Carol was announced as the first in a series of adaptations to be produced by Ridley Scott's Scott Free London in association with Hardy's Hardy Son and Baker for BBC One in 2017.

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall. Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly cold-hearted boss is visited by four ghosts from the past, present and the future on a freezing Christmas Eve.

The series is planned to be shown on BBC One in three hour long episodes for Christmas this year.

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall. Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

At the time of the announcement, Ridley Scott said: “It's terrific to be continuing the creative partnership of Scott Free London with Tom and Steve [Knight] that started with Taboo and continues with this exciting and ambitious anthology of British classics.”

The Broadway is closed from Tuesday, April 30 to Thursday, May 2.

Filming underway at Rainham Hall for the new Tom Hardy film adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Filming underway at Rainham Hall for the new Tom Hardy film adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Rainham Hall tweeted: “Please note, in addition to the Hall, our café and gardens will be closed on Wednesday 1 May and Thursday 2 May due to an exciting filming opportunity.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”