Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for 'exciting film opportunity'

PUBLISHED: 16:12 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 30 April 2019

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Rainham Hall has taken on a much more wintery look and been closed to the public for three days while “an exciting filming opportunity” is shot at the National Trust site.

Temporary road closures are also in place around Rainham Hall in the Broadway, while filming – rumoured to be of Hollywood star Tom Hardy's new BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol – takes place.

Rainham Hall tweeted: “Please note, in addition to the Hall, our café and gardens will be closed on Wednesday 1 May and Thursday 2 May due to an exciting filming opportunity.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The Recorder has so far been unable to confirm the exact feature being filmed at the historic site.

The Broadway is closed from today (Tuesday, April 30) to Thursday, May 2.

Parts of Ferry Lane, New Road, Lambs Lane South, Upminster Road South and Wennington Road might also be closed during this time.

