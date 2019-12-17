Search

Rainham Hall exhibition shows transformation for BBC's A Christmas Carol adaptation

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 December 2019

Rainham Hall transformed for the BBC adaptation A Christmas Carol. Picture: Ken Mears

Rainham Hall transformed for the BBC adaptation A Christmas Carol. Picture: Ken Mears

Visitors to Rainham Hall can shout bah humbug as they step back into the Victorian era to celebrate the Georgian townhouse being part of BBC's A Christmas Carol.

Actor Guy Pearce on the film set at Rainham Hall.Actor Guy Pearce on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Rainham Hall, in Broadway, was transformed into the home of Ebeneezer Scrooge, played by Neighbours and Memento actor Guy Pearce, alongside five-year-old Collier Row actress Thea Achillea, who is playing Scrooge's daughter.

Throughout December visitors to the hayloft in the Grade II listed hall can try on costumes similar to those seen in the show, see photographs from the filming and take part in self-led children's craft activities.

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Sally Parker, volunteering and community involvement officer at Rainham Hall, said the striking Georgian townhouse was the ideal backdrop for Dickens' classic Christmas tale.

She said: "The hall is perfect as Scrooge's house due to its grand and imposing demeanour but also an appropriate size to be a London townhouse."

Thea Achillea with Neighbours actor Guy Pearce. Picture: Rebecca AchilleaThea Achillea with Neighbours actor Guy Pearce. Picture: Rebecca Achillea

Rainham Hall was built in 1729 and its main entrance was transformed into Scrooge's sitting room.

Outside the front of the hall, the courtyard and the stable blocks were all covered in artificial snow and winter shrubbery during filming, which took place earlier this year.

Thea Achillea As Scrooge's Daughter in A Christmas Carol on the BBC. Picture: Rebecca AchilleaThea Achillea As Scrooge's Daughter in A Christmas Carol on the BBC. Picture: Rebecca Achillea

The courtyard was also filled with carts, barrels and artificial horse manure for a street market scene.

Thea will be making her TV debut in episode two of the series and her mum Rebecca told the Recorder what a treat it was to take part in it.

Rebecca said: "She was on set for the whole day and it was absolutely amazing.

"She thoroughly enjoyed herself and she can't believe that she made the trailer.

"Thea loved meeting new people. It was really confidence building for her."

The fees from the production will be used to continue the care and conservation of the hall and its community gardens.

The three-part A Christmas Carol will air on BBC One starting on December 22 at 9pm.

The special exhibition A Christmas Carol inspired Hayloft runs until December 29.

The event is free but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

More information can be found at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rainham-hall/features/a-christmas-carol-at-rainham-hall.

