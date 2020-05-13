Rainham charity and Indian restaurant team up to deliver lunches to Queen’s Hospital staff

Rainham Asian Education & Cultural Society was joined by Cllr Jeffrey Tucker as it delivered 60 lunches to staff at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: RAECS Archant

Rainham Asian Education & Cultural Society (RAECS) has donated 60 lunches to thank the NHS frontline workers at Queen’s Hospital in Havering.

The charitable non-profit organisation was created to provide general community services.

Chairman Abdul Kayoum Khan said: “We are proud of our NHS. They are working very hard to save lives during this Covid-19 situation and we wanted to show what they mean to us.”

General secretary, M A Rahman added: “So many NHS staff and key workers all over UK are working around the clock to save lives and we want to show our appreciation during this difficult time. This is the least we can do. Our prayers are with them and we hope God gives them strength to pull through the tough times.”

The food was cooked at Le Hope Balti House, Upminster Road South, Rainham. Owner Dedar Shah and Rainham and Wennington ward councillor Jeffrey Tucker joined RAECS for the delivery to Queen’s.

Cllr Tucker thanked RAECS and its supporters for their hard work in organising the food for the hospital workers.

And Mr Shah said “I am proud to be supporting RAECS by helping cook the food at my restaurant. Our NHS are doing an excellent job and organisations like RAECS is proving a great service to the local community.”

Mr Rahman said of his group: “We want community cohesion and social integration. A community that stands by each other regardless of race or religion. We want to inspire healthier communities by connecting people of different race and religion. Our services are free, confidential and impartial.

“As we develop our services, we aim to provide youth activities; study support and learning activities; leisure and recreational activities; social and health welfare and wellbeing, collaborations with various communities of all age groups. We hope our local community support us for our good intentions.”