Search

Advanced search

Rainham charity and Indian restaurant team up to deliver lunches to Queen’s Hospital staff

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 May 2020

Rainham Asian Education & Cultural Society was joined by Cllr Jeffrey Tucker as it delivered 60 lunches to staff at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: RAECS

Rainham Asian Education & Cultural Society was joined by Cllr Jeffrey Tucker as it delivered 60 lunches to staff at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: RAECS

Archant

Rainham Asian Education & Cultural Society (RAECS) has donated 60 lunches to thank the NHS frontline workers at Queen’s Hospital in Havering.

The charitable non-profit organisation was created to provide general community services.

Chairman Abdul Kayoum Khan said: “We are proud of our NHS. They are working very hard to save lives during this Covid-19 situation and we wanted to show what they mean to us.”

General secretary, M A Rahman added: “So many NHS staff and key workers all over UK are working around the clock to save lives and we want to show our appreciation during this difficult time. This is the least we can do. Our prayers are with them and we hope God gives them strength to pull through the tough times.”

You may also want to watch:

The food was cooked at Le Hope Balti House, Upminster Road South, Rainham. Owner Dedar Shah and Rainham and Wennington ward councillor Jeffrey Tucker joined RAECS for the delivery to Queen’s.

Cllr Tucker thanked RAECS and its supporters for their hard work in organising the food for the hospital workers.

And Mr Shah said “I am proud to be supporting RAECS by helping cook the food at my restaurant. Our NHS are doing an excellent job and organisations like RAECS is proving a great service to the local community.”

Mr Rahman said of his group: “We want community cohesion and social integration. A community that stands by each other regardless of race or religion. We want to inspire healthier communities by connecting people of different race and religion. Our services are free, confidential and impartial.

“As we develop our services, we aim to provide youth activities; study support and learning activities; leisure and recreational activities; social and health welfare and wellbeing, collaborations with various communities of all age groups. We hope our local community support us for our good intentions.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Priest of Harold Hill church dies due to coronavirus

Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu dedicated his life to tirelessly supporting others. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

Sanders School, Hornchurch, to change name back to Sanders Draper

Sanders School's headteacher who joined in 2018, Stuart Brooks, centre, with student presidents Sophie Collard, Tyrese Ryan, Jessica Carvalho and Funmi Lawal. Photo: Matt Clemenson

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford factory

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a wood factory in Hainault Road, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering MPs and residents react as lockdown eases

People unable to stay two metres apart on a train from Romford to Liverpool Street. Picture: Ben Whiting

Most Read

Priest of Harold Hill church dies due to coronavirus

Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu dedicated his life to tirelessly supporting others. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

Sanders School, Hornchurch, to change name back to Sanders Draper

Sanders School's headteacher who joined in 2018, Stuart Brooks, centre, with student presidents Sophie Collard, Tyrese Ryan, Jessica Carvalho and Funmi Lawal. Photo: Matt Clemenson

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford factory

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a wood factory in Hainault Road, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering MPs and residents react as lockdown eases

People unable to stay two metres apart on a train from Romford to Liverpool Street. Picture: Ben Whiting

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex FA ask youngsters to design safeguarding posters

The Essex FA have some creative ideas to keep children occupied during extended time at home

How well do you know Raiders previous players of the season?

Danny Marshall

Webb: VAR will win over doubters

Former referee and current heard of the Professional Referee Organisation in the USA Howard Webb poses for a photo at Providence Park, Portland

Rainham charity and Indian restaurant team up to deliver lunches to Queen’s Hospital staff

Rainham Asian Education & Cultural Society was joined by Cllr Jeffrey Tucker as it delivered 60 lunches to staff at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: RAECS

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford factory

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a wood factory in Hainault Road, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood
Drive 24