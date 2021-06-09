Rainham fundraiser recognised for 50 years’ charity service

Published: 1:26 PM June 9, 2021

June holding her Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Red Cross in celebration of her 50 years’ service. - Credit: Robert Gillman

An 87-year-old fundraiser has been given a lifetime achievement award in celebration of half a century's service to a charity.

June Spink received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Red Cross in celebration of her 50 years’ service.

The charity awards its team if they reach five, ten, 20, 30 and 40 years' of volunteering or employment, but June was one of the last to receive the “special” 50 years' award.

She began volunteering with the Red Cross in 1969 because she “wanted to achieve something” in her life.

The Red Cross certificate awarded to June. - Credit: Robert Gillman

June, who turned 87 on June 8, runs her fundraising stalls in various halls across Havering with the assistance of her “two good friends” Marlene and Lynda.

You may also want to watch:

She said she “wouldn’t be able to do the fundraisers” without their help, as well as “all of the people” who donate goods and provide event space.

“It means a lot to me to be awarded with this achievement, especially now as they have lowered the years to 40 as they don’t think anyone will reach 50 years," June said.

“I feel that I have made a great achievement by getting the 52 years in. I have put a lot into it but I have got a lot out of it."

British Red Cross senior community fundraiser for London and June’s contact point in the fundraising team, Clare Conroy, said: “It’s incredible that June has been raising money for us for five decades.

“I’m really moved to think about how much time, effort and love she has given our organisation in that time.

“Her efforts have helped us to support the most vulnerable people in our society over the years and get them through some very tough times.

“Some of the events June has organised in recent years as part of the Rainham and Havering fundraising group have included a 90th birthday party for the Queen, vintage fairs and sales of goods donated by friends and neighbours.

“June is a true humanitarian and I’d like to thank her from the bottom of my heart for her huge contribution to our cause."

June expects to restart her fundraising at the end of this year.



