Rainham Foodbank submits plan for new home to Havering Council

A volunteer at Rainham foodbank Christmas event held at Mardyke Community Centre in Rainham. Vickie Flores/Archant

Plans to convert an office into the new home of Rainham Foodbank have been submitted to Havering Council.

The proposal, sent in to the council on August 15 but published on its planning portal this week, would see the first floor of Mick Fury House in Lowen Road, Rainham, converted from office use to a food bank and a place of worship.

Should the plan be approved, the floor would become the new home of Rainham Foodbank - a Christian charity that has helped support more than 18,000 people since its foundation in 2011.

It is run by King of Kings Community Church - which would also seek permission to use the premises as a place of worship twice a week on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings.

In the application's design statement, Aloysius Peter, applying on behalf of the charity as a whole, described its mission as "to revive hope, restore dignity and promote integration while managing isolation and loneliness".

Rainham Foodbank had previously been based at 35A New Road, but planning permission for that site was only given on a short-term basis as Havering Council is now looking to secure it as part of the Beam Park development.

In the documents submitted as part of the application, the foodbank says the property would be in use seven days a week, open between 8am and 8pm.

It would run as a foodbank and counselling service from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 12 noon at weekends.

The plans have already been subject to pre-application discussions between the applicant and Havering Council, with the key issues raised in those talks being the impact of noise and general disturbances on nearby residents.

In response to that, the application notes: "The approved sound insulation remains adequate to prevent noise impact from commercial uses.

"The noise breakout from the uses and sound of people arriving and leaving is not expected to have a significant impact on neighbouring dwellings.

"The proposed change of use, with appropriate and responsible management, is not expected to cause an adverse impact."

Under the proposals, eight car parking spaces and 16 cycle spaces would also be created at the site.