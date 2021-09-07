'Absolutely disgusted’: Litter strewn across Rainham street over weekend
- Credit: Pearline Scott
A Rainham woman was "absolutely disgusted" to find rubbish left strewn across her street for three days.
Pearline Scott moved to Sunningdale Road in 2002 and says it has always been “very clean and quiet”.
However, on September 4, she was shocked to find what appeared to be fly-tipping littering the road.
The 60-year-old said she doesn't expect to “live under these conditions” as it’s “embarrassing”.
She added: “I don’t know if someone put it out late or the refuse collection left it.
“It was just left outside abandoned."
Pearline said the foxes had a “field day”, breaking the bags and scattering the rubbish “everywhere”.
“I am absolutely disgusted, it’s terrible," she added.
Pearline asked Havering Council to clear the "eyesore" up as soon as possible - and it was removed on September 6.
The authority's cabinet member for environment, Cllr Osman Dervish, confirmed the "issue" was reported over the weekend via the Love Clean Streets app.
He added: “The rubbish hadn’t been reported as a missed collection, so the report of fly-tipping was the first we were aware of the issue."
Cllr Osman advised: "If rubbish is not collected by 5pm on the collection date, residents should report missed collections on the Havering website."