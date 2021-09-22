Rainham flat ravaged by late night blaze
Published: 10:28 AM September 22, 2021
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A ground floor flat in Rainham has been destroyed by a blaze.
London Fire Brigade's (LFB) 999 control officers were called 15 times to the fire just after 9.20pm last night (September 21), which was on Cherry Tree Lane.
A ground floor flat of the building was destroyed and part of a three-roomed, split-level maisonette on the first and second floors was also damaged by the flames.
No-one was reported to have been injured.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended and had the fire under control just after 10.30pm.
You may also want to watch:
The cause of the fire is under investigation by LFB and the Met Police.
Most Read
- 1 Demolition 'will now begin' to make way for 120 homes at former campus
- 2 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
- 3 Hornchurch man to face trial accused of teeth whitening offence
- 4 Signals at Hornchurch 'crash hotspot' now under review
- 5 Altered timetable means fewer fast trains between Romford and Liverpool Street
- 6 Major train disruption and cancellations through Barking via Rainham
- 7 Ex-cop quizzed by police amid historic child sex investigation
- 8 Sixth form denies knowledge of alleged A Level 'no confidence vote'
- 9 ‘It was odd’: Nurse who battled breast cancer retires after 30 years
- 10 Report reveals patients still struggle to get in-person GP appointments