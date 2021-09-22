News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rainham flat ravaged by late night blaze

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:28 AM September 22, 2021   
A ground floor flat in Rainham has been destroyed by a blaze.

London Fire Brigade's (LFB) 999 control officers were called 15 times to the fire just after 9.20pm last night (September 21), which was on Cherry Tree Lane.  

A ground floor flat of the building was destroyed and part of a three-roomed, split-level maisonette on the first and second floors was also damaged by the flames.  

No-one was reported to have been injured.  

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended and had the fire under control just after 10.30pm.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation by LFB and the Met Police.  

