Rainham flat ravaged by late night blaze

Published: 10:28 AM September 22, 2021

Three people were rescued from a house fire in Keswick Avenue, Hornchurch. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A ground floor flat in Rainham has been destroyed by a blaze.

London Fire Brigade's (LFB) 999 control officers were called 15 times to the fire just after 9.20pm last night (September 21), which was on Cherry Tree Lane.

A ground floor flat of the building was destroyed and part of a three-roomed, split-level maisonette on the first and second floors was also damaged by the flames.

No-one was reported to have been injured.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended and had the fire under control just after 10.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire is under investigation by LFB and the Met Police.