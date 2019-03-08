Search

Advanced search

Firefighters attend two blazes at Rainham landfill sites

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 October 2019

A pile of mixed waste was alight at a landfill site in Ferry Lane, Rainham on Friday, October 25. Picture: Google Maps

A pile of mixed waste was alight at a landfill site in Ferry Lane, Rainham on Friday, October 25. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The London Fire Brigade attended two fires over the weekend in Rainham.

A pile of mixed waste was alight at a landfill site in Ferry Lane on Friday, October 25.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene at 5.50pm and the fire was under control by 8.26pm.

You may also want to watch:

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from Harold Hill, Dagenham, Hornchurch and Barking attended another fire at a disused landfill site on Launders Lane in Rainham on Sunday, October 27.

An area of wasteland was alight and there were no reports of any injuries.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to the scene at 4.55pm and the fire was under control by 8.57pm.

Most Read

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Romford’s Sapphire Ice and Leisure scoops prestigious UK-wide architecture awards

The Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford

‘We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets’: Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

Rainham woman celebrates 100th birthday with special tea at The Ritz

L-R: Al Wilde, Wendy Wilde, Alexandra Wilde, Phyliss Wilde with Sydney at The Ritz. Picture: Wilde family

Heritage: Frances Bardsley girls took the lid off wartime Havering

The Brewery, in Romford, after bomb damage in the 1940s. Picture London Borough of Havering Local Studies

Most Read

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Romford’s Sapphire Ice and Leisure scoops prestigious UK-wide architecture awards

The Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford

‘We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets’: Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

Rainham woman celebrates 100th birthday with special tea at The Ritz

L-R: Al Wilde, Wendy Wilde, Alexandra Wilde, Phyliss Wilde with Sydney at The Ritz. Picture: Wilde family

Heritage: Frances Bardsley girls took the lid off wartime Havering

The Brewery, in Romford, after bomb damage in the 1940s. Picture London Borough of Havering Local Studies

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Kandi pleased to end injury ‘frustration’ with a goal

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates his goal against Wrexham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

NFL: LA Rams 24 Cincinnati Bengals 10

Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II (left) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Shawn Williams during the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Firefighters attend two blazes at Rainham landfill sites

A pile of mixed waste was alight at a landfill site in Ferry Lane, Rainham on Friday, October 25. Picture: Google Maps

Rainham woman celebrates 100th birthday with special tea at The Ritz

L-R: Al Wilde, Wendy Wilde, Alexandra Wilde, Phyliss Wilde with Sydney at The Ritz. Picture: Wilde family

Romford’s Sapphire Ice and Leisure scoops prestigious UK-wide architecture awards

The Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists