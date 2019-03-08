Firefighters attend two blazes at Rainham landfill sites

The London Fire Brigade attended two fires over the weekend in Rainham.

A pile of mixed waste was alight at a landfill site in Ferry Lane on Friday, October 25.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene at 5.50pm and the fire was under control by 8.26pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from Harold Hill, Dagenham, Hornchurch and Barking attended another fire at a disused landfill site on Launders Lane in Rainham on Sunday, October 27.

An area of wasteland was alight and there were no reports of any injuries.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to the scene at 4.55pm and the fire was under control by 8.57pm.