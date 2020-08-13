Rainham bungalow and its roof damaged in fire

Most of the roof of a bungalow in Rainham was damaged by a fire last night; thankfully, no injuries were reported. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

A bungalow and its roof were damaged in a fire in Rainham last night (August 12).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by hot works which were carried out on the roof. Picture: London Fire Brigade Investigators believe the fire was caused by hot works which were carried out on the roof. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Walden Avenue at around 8.50pm, which was under control by 11.09pm.

You may also want to watch:

There were no reports of any injuries; two women and a child left the building before the brigade arrived.

The brigade’s investigators believe the fire — which destroyed part of the inside and most of the roof — was caused during renovations.

Station officer Gary Collins, who was at the scene, said: “The property was undergoing major refurbishment and hot works had been carried out on the roof. Building works like welding, cutting or grinding create a lot of heat and sparks. Within a number of hours, the roof had caught alight and flames spread quickly.

“This incident is a timely reminder to test your smoke alarms. The residents had a lucky escape as smoke alarms fitted inside their home failed to alert them to the fire. You should have smoke alarms fitted in every room in your home where a fire can start, for example where you have appliances plugged in, and a heat alarm in your kitchen.”