The fire broke out in grass and shrubland on South End Road - Credit: LFB

Another fire broke out in Rainham yesterday (August 21) as the issue of dry grasslands continues to persist.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to South End Road at 5.59pm to tackle a blaze that had set alight one hectare of grass and shrubland.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attended and it was under control by 7.04pm.

Fire crews from Hornchurch, Wennington, Romford, Ilford and other surrounding fire stations were present.

The fire followed two other outbreaks in London over the weekend in Keston and Dagenham, with no one injured at any of them.

An LFB spokesperson said: “Whilst the weather seems to be settling, we’re asking Londoners not to be complacent.

“When the ground is incredibly dry, it’s harder for water to be absorbed, which is why we have seen flash flooding as the water pools on the surface, but it also means that grasslands are still parched.

“In the coming days we’re expecting more dry weather, so please continue to help us prevent grass fires by not barbecuing on open land, clearing away rubbish and glass and safely disposing of cigarettes.”

This comes after a grassland fire in Rainham on August 11 and the devastating blaze in nearby Wennington last month.

READ MORE:

Solution to blaze hotspot in Rainham may take 'some time' to find, residents warned