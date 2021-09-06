Firefighters rush to blaze in pile of waste at Rainham recycling centre

Published: 1:12 PM September 6, 2021

Three people were rescued from a house fire in Keswick Avenue, Hornchurch. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a pile of rubbish which was alight in Rainham this week.

On September 4, four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to an alight pile of mixed waste in an open-air recycling facility at around 5.14pm.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) is investigating the cause of the fire, which took place in the recycling centre on Ferry Lane.

By around 7.45pm the fire was under control and there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the flames remains under investigation.



