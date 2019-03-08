Search

Rainham Fayre hopes to bring community together with festive activities

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 May 2019

Thousands of people visited Rainham fayre at the weekend. Photo: Moments of Memory Photography

Thousands of people visited Rainham fayre at the weekend. Photo: Moments of Memory Photography

Moments of Memory Photography

Residents are invited to enjoy a range of festive activities at this year’s Rainham Fayre.

Thousands of people visited Rainham fayre at the weekend. Photo: Moments of Memory PhotographyThousands of people visited Rainham fayre at the weekend. Photo: Moments of Memory Photography

Last year thousands flocked to Rainham Village and the Rainham Association for Village Events (Rave) hopes that the returning event on Monday, May 6 will be just as successful.

Diane Tyrrell, chairwoman of Rave, told the Recorder: “Last year we had 10,000 people come to Rainham Fayre.

“Everything is free apart from the food stalls.

“We're all about helping the community. We're trying to help local businesses and help people get together for a fun day.”

There will be live animals, craft stalls, fairground rides, wrestling, live dancers in the streets and various food stalls.

This year, there will also be a miniature train running through Rainham Fayre for residents to enjoy.

Rainham Fayre takes place from 10am to 4pm in Rainham Village. For more information visit rainhamfayreevents.weebly.com.

