'Grown up together': Rainham family searching for three-legged cat
- Credit: Hannah Roberts
A worried Rainham family is appealing for help to find their three-legged cat Marv, who has been missing for days.
Owner Hannah Roberts said her family was very concerned as he does not usually disappear for days on end.
The 11-year-old cat is the same age as Hannah's younger child, and she said the two of them have "grown up together."
Hannah added: "He is a creature of habit, and always comes in at a certain time.
"We're worried because this is really out of character."
You may also want to watch:
She has not seen Marv since before work on Thursday (July 22), at around 6am or 7am.
Marv, who had his left leg amputated several years ago, has a "very distinctive meow" and is microchipped.
Most Read
- 1 How did your Havering GP surgery score in NHS patient survey?
- 2 Four-car crash in Havering-atte-Bower reignites calls for 20mph speed limit
- 3 Two men stabbed after fight reported outside Romford nightclub
- 4 Free swimming for schoolchildren in Havering launched ahead of Olympics
- 5 Secondary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted
- 6 Housing in Havering: Major developments set to come to the borough
- 7 Get clued up on road and train disruptions coming to the area
- 8 Weather warning in place with east London set for thundery weekend
- 9 Romford drama students to feature alongside celebrities in new WW2 film
- 10 Primary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted
"He is well-known on our road because he terrorises the other cats," Hannah explained.
"I think we has a chip on his shoulder because of his amputated leg."