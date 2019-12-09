Gallery

Rainham Christmas Fayre 2019: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Matthew Breed, 12, Ben Yelland, nine, Harry Breed, eight and Evie Yelland, 11 with Alaskan Malamute's Dax and Kalan at Rainham Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Rainham's Christmas Fayre returned to the borough with an ice skating rink and sleigh led by two friendly malamute dogs.

This year's Christmas Fayre took place in the Tesco car park in Bridge Road on Saturday, December 7.

For the first time the fayre included a 40ft ice skating rink and a sleigh led by two malamutes who transported children around the car park to Santa's Grotto.

In the village there were more festive stalls with Rainham Hall in the Broadway and the parish church also hosting activities.

The Russellettes at Rainham Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Ellie Hoskins The Russellettes at Rainham Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Diane Tyrrell from the Rainham Association for Village Events, said: "The ice skating rink was brilliant. "The best thing about it was seeing all of the children's happy and smiling faces.

"It was just out of the world this year.

"We must say a big thank you to Tesco for letting us use the car park. If it wasn't for them we wouldn't have been able to have the ice rink and so many of the fun fair rides."