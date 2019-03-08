Search

Rainham charity for people with disabilities reveals revamped garden

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 September 2019

Staff and people using the Avelon Road Centre enjoying the revamped garden area. Picture: Ken Mears

Staff and people using the Avelon Road Centre enjoying the revamped garden area. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A charity that supports people with disabilities has officially reopened its refurbished garden.

Staff and people using the Avelon Road Centre enjoying the revamped garden area being reopened by Havering Council Leader Cllr Damian White. Picture: Ken MearsStaff and people using the Avelon Road Centre enjoying the revamped garden area being reopened by Havering Council Leader Cllr Damian White. Picture: Ken Mears

The leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White cut the ribbon to officially open Avelon Road Centre's garden in Avelon Road on Thursday, September 5.

The charity, which is part of Havering's adult social services, provides opportunities for people over the age of 18 who have learning disabilities.

Thames Chase Centre volunteers helped with the refurbishments which took around six weeks to complete.

Lee Hughes, deputy manager, told the Recorder: "It was fantastic.

"It was originally a small plot, like an allotment area and now it has pathways for people to access it.

"Therapy In Musical Expression (Time) played some music with our clients.

"The garden looks great and there is just a really nice vibe out there."

Garden features in the new area with raised beds and water features at Rainham's Avelon Road Centre. Picture: Ken MearsGarden features in the new area with raised beds and water features at Rainham's Avelon Road Centre. Picture: Ken Mears

Avelon works to provide a range of creative activities and experiences to help people learn new skills and improve existing ones.

Visit avelonroadcentre.co.uk to find out more.

‘Here’s to a very, very bright future’: Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Andrew Rosindell MP open the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Essex get better of Upminster in annual benefit match

Ravi Bopara of Essex pulls through the on side during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

‘Tonight is the night!’: Romford Greyhound Stadium to reopen fully refurbished Coral Stand after £10m overhaul

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

BP worker who attacked two customers in ‘ridiculous’ assault at Romford petrol station sentenced

Mahison Janahan Gobiritnam, of Capthorne Avenue, Harrow, was sentenced at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 5. Picture: Ken Mears

