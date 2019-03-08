Rainham charity for people with disabilities reveals revamped garden

Staff and people using the Avelon Road Centre enjoying the revamped garden area. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A charity that supports people with disabilities has officially reopened its refurbished garden.

Staff and people using the Avelon Road Centre enjoying the revamped garden area being reopened by Havering Council Leader Cllr Damian White. Picture: Ken Mears Staff and people using the Avelon Road Centre enjoying the revamped garden area being reopened by Havering Council Leader Cllr Damian White. Picture: Ken Mears

The leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White cut the ribbon to officially open Avelon Road Centre's garden in Avelon Road on Thursday, September 5.

The charity, which is part of Havering's adult social services, provides opportunities for people over the age of 18 who have learning disabilities.

Thames Chase Centre volunteers helped with the refurbishments which took around six weeks to complete.

Lee Hughes, deputy manager, told the Recorder: "It was fantastic.

"It was originally a small plot, like an allotment area and now it has pathways for people to access it.

"Therapy In Musical Expression (Time) played some music with our clients.

"The garden looks great and there is just a really nice vibe out there."

Garden features in the new area with raised beds and water features at Rainham's Avelon Road Centre. Picture: Ken Mears Garden features in the new area with raised beds and water features at Rainham's Avelon Road Centre. Picture: Ken Mears

Avelon works to provide a range of creative activities and experiences to help people learn new skills and improve existing ones.

Visit avelonroadcentre.co.uk to find out more.