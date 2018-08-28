Search

Emergency services called to second car crash on Rainham road in less than 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 17:30 20 December 2018

A car and a motorbike were involved in a crash in Rainham this afternoon. Photo: Google Maps

A car and a motorbike were involved in a crash in Rainham this afternoon. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

Emergency services were called to Rainham after a motorcycle and a car were involved in a crash.

Police were called to New Road at around 1.40pm today (Thursday, December 20) to reports of a crash.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

This is the second crash on the road in less than 24 hours.

The motorcyclist had left the scene before the police arrived, and there are no reported serious injuries.

