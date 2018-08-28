Man in critical condition following Rainham car crash

Police were called at around 8pm to the junction of New Road and Wennington Road where two cars caught fire after crashing. Photo: Keith Greenwood Archant

A man has been taken to hospital following a serious car crash in Rainham last night (Wednesday, December 19).

Police were called at around 8pm to the junction of New Road and Wennington Road where two cars caught fire after crashing.

The driver of one of the cars, a man believed to be in his 30s, was pulled from a car by a member of public before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived.

He was taken to an east London hospital for treatment to his injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

His next of kin have been informed.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We treated four people at the scene. Three had minor injuries and were taken to hospital and a fourth person, who had chest injuries, was taken to a major trauma centre.”

LFB remained at the scene in New Road until 9.10pm. Three fire engines and a fire rescue unit attended the scene.

The Met police’s enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.