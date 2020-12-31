Search

Advanced search

Rainham cancer survivor delivers presents to 28 children's hospices dressed as Christmas elf

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 December 2019

Danielle Lazenby from Rainham delivering gifts to Derian House children's hospice in Astley Village, Chorley, Lancashire. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

Danielle Lazenby from Rainham delivering gifts to Derian House children's hospice in Astley Village, Chorley, Lancashire. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

Archant

A Rainham woman drove more than 2,500 miles this Christmas to deliver nearly 1,800 gifts to children's hospices across the UK.

Danielle Lazenby from Rainham at Little Bridge House in Devon. Picture: Danielle LazenbyDanielle Lazenby from Rainham at Little Bridge House in Devon. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

From December 20 to Christmas Eve, Danielle Lazenby from Rainham was Santa's elf as she travelled to 28 children's hospices with Christmas presents.

She told the Recorder: "It went better than I ever could have imagined.

"The traffic was kind so I was able to spend time in each hospice with the staff and children who are absolutely amazing.

You may also want to watch:

"Twenty-six sacks of presents had to be sent [by post] but I've received sincere thanks from the hospices I couldn't visit and gratitude from the 28 I did."

Danielle was inspired to visit the hospices after she battled breast cancer in 2016.

She said: "The smiles on the children's faces were so heart warming.

"They have life limiting conditions and illnesses yet they embraced all the magic with nothing but joy."

Through her Facebook fundraiser Danielle raised £1,600.

Related articles

Most Read

Armed police swoop on wanted man in Romford after reports of men carrying gun

A man was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison in Romford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @MPSSpecials

Havering cafes treat lonely and homeless Havering residents to Christmas Day lunch

French Cafe in North Street, Hornchurch hosted a free Christmas lunch on December 25. Picture: French Cafe

Hornchurch off-licence wants to stay open until midnight

Wingletye Food and Wine has applied to extend their alcohol-selling hours. Picture: Google.

Heritage: A saucy song at Harold Wood

The King Harold Hotel in Harold Wood in 1910. Picture: Chris Saltmarsh and Norma Jennings

Forty firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator

Firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator plant. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Armed police swoop on wanted man in Romford after reports of men carrying gun

A man was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison in Romford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @MPSSpecials

Havering cafes treat lonely and homeless Havering residents to Christmas Day lunch

French Cafe in North Street, Hornchurch hosted a free Christmas lunch on December 25. Picture: French Cafe

Hornchurch off-licence wants to stay open until midnight

Wingletye Food and Wine has applied to extend their alcohol-selling hours. Picture: Google.

Heritage: A saucy song at Harold Wood

The King Harold Hotel in Harold Wood in 1910. Picture: Chris Saltmarsh and Norma Jennings

Forty firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator

Firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator plant. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Basketball: Leopards coach Baker ready for ‘massive’ start to 2020

Leopards coach Tom Baker talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

Athletics: Harold Wood runners enjoy festive parkruns

Harold Wood Running Club members face the camera

Raiders youngsters in GB U18s squads

Raiders youngster Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott)

Rainham cancer survivor delivers presents to 28 children’s hospices dressed as Christmas elf

Danielle Lazenby from Rainham delivering gifts to Derian House children's hospice in Astley Village, Chorley, Lancashire. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic! review

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic! Picture: DISNEY ON ICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists