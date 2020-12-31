Rainham cancer survivor delivers presents to 28 children's hospices dressed as Christmas elf

Danielle Lazenby from Rainham delivering gifts to Derian House children's hospice in Astley Village, Chorley, Lancashire. Picture: Danielle Lazenby Archant

A Rainham woman drove more than 2,500 miles this Christmas to deliver nearly 1,800 gifts to children's hospices across the UK.

Danielle Lazenby from Rainham at Little Bridge House in Devon. Picture: Danielle Lazenby Danielle Lazenby from Rainham at Little Bridge House in Devon. Picture: Danielle Lazenby

From December 20 to Christmas Eve, Danielle Lazenby from Rainham was Santa's elf as she travelled to 28 children's hospices with Christmas presents.

She told the Recorder: "It went better than I ever could have imagined.

"The traffic was kind so I was able to spend time in each hospice with the staff and children who are absolutely amazing.

"Twenty-six sacks of presents had to be sent [by post] but I've received sincere thanks from the hospices I couldn't visit and gratitude from the 28 I did."

Danielle was inspired to visit the hospices after she battled breast cancer in 2016.

She said: "The smiles on the children's faces were so heart warming.

"They have life limiting conditions and illnesses yet they embraced all the magic with nothing but joy."

Through her Facebook fundraiser Danielle raised £1,600.