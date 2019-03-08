Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was taken to hospital to have stitches at the weekend after he was punched in the face when a group of young people refused to pay.

Police were called to outside former pub The Bell Inn, Broadway, Rainham, at around 1pm on Saturday, September 7, when a bus driver was assaulted.

A group of youths got on the bus but refused to scan in and when the driver told them to pay or get off the bus, they refused and the driver got out of his cab to remove them.

One member of the group then punched the driver in the face, causing him to fall backwards out of the doors and hit his head on the pavement.

The group then ran away from the scene.

The driver was taken to hospital with concussion and had to have stitches for a cut on his face.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV.