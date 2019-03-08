Search

Advanced search

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 September 2019

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A bus driver was taken to hospital to have stitches at the weekend after he was punched in the face when a group of young people refused to pay.

Police were called to outside former pub The Bell Inn, Broadway, Rainham, at around 1pm on Saturday, September 7, when a bus driver was assaulted.

A group of youths got on the bus but refused to scan in and when the driver told them to pay or get off the bus, they refused and the driver got out of his cab to remove them.

You may also want to watch:

One member of the group then punched the driver in the face, causing him to fall backwards out of the doors and hit his head on the pavement.

The group then ran away from the scene.

The driver was taken to hospital with concussion and had to have stitches for a cut on his face.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV.

Most Read

‘Here’s to a very, very bright future’: Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Andrew Rosindell MP open the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Essex get better of Upminster in annual benefit match

Ravi Bopara of Essex pulls through the on side during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

‘Tonight is the night!’: Romford Greyhound Stadium to reopen fully refurbished Coral Stand after £10m overhaul

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Warning graphic pictures: Volkswagen investigates brake after Collier Row woman is dragged under her car

Sarah Stanley was dragged underneath her Volkswagen car as she tried to stop it from rolling into a road. Picture: Sarah Stanley

Most Read

‘Here’s to a very, very bright future’: Romford Greyhound Stadium reopens after £10million upgrade

The Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Andrew Rosindell MP open the new stand at the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Essex get better of Upminster in annual benefit match

Ravi Bopara of Essex pulls through the on side during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

‘Tonight is the night!’: Romford Greyhound Stadium to reopen fully refurbished Coral Stand after £10m overhaul

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Warning graphic pictures: Volkswagen investigates brake after Collier Row woman is dragged under her car

Sarah Stanley was dragged underneath her Volkswagen car as she tried to stop it from rolling into a road. Picture: Sarah Stanley

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch’s Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Dobson hopes to continue in starting 11 after netting first goal

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ice hockey: Oxford City Stars 3 Raiders 7

Romford Junior Raiders celebrate a goal (Pic: Nikki Day)

FA Cup: Stimson hails ‘outstanding’ Hornchurch

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists