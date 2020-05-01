Rainham artist creates mural paying tribute to NHS

Otis Griffith with the mural he has created to pay tribute to the NHS. Picture: Otis Griffith Otis Griffith

A Rainham artist has made a mural to pay tribute to the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

Otis Griffith, a lecturer at Havering College, set himself a day to create a piece to show his appreciation to NHS workers for their “heroic efforts”.

He produced around 50 hearts to spell out ‘NHS’, making them by welding pieces of steel together. He then overlapped the hearts in the letters and welded them together before spray painting his work.

Otis is hoping to see the piece displayed at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

He said: “I would love for the mural to be displayed in Queen’s to show my appreciation for the hard work that the staff relentlessly undertake every hour of every day, putting the public before themselves with passion and dedication to keep us all safe and well.

“I think it would be a fitting reminder to all visitors and staff of what the hospital represents.”