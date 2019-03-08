Rainham RAF sergeant and Rush Green pensioner jailed for involvement in £1million drug dealing ring

Dennis Jacobs, 71, from Rush Green and David Corentin, a RAF sergeant from Rainham were jailed following their involvement in a drug dealing ring. Picture: NCA Archant

A serving RAF sergeant from Rainham and a 71-year-old man from Rush Green have been jailed for a total of 11 years after admitting their involvement in a £1million drug dealing and money laundering conspiracy.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) discovered in October last year that Dennis Jacobs from Carnation Close in Rush Green, RAF Sgt David Corentin from Lighterman Road in Rainham and Jason Warner from Cambridge Road in Canvey Island were involved in supplying cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines across London and Essex.

Corentin, 32, was stopped by investigators on the A13 after they saw Warner, 48, place a number of large bags into the vehicle he was driving.

When searched, the bags contained more than £500,000.

An encrypted phone was also found in Corentin's vehicle and officers believe this was used to communicate with other members of the organised crime gang.

Warner was detained 11 days later as he was leaving the sheltered accommodation - where his mother's partner Dennis Jacobs lived - and found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

Officers searched Jacob's flat and found 9.5kg of high-purity cocaine, 1.5kg of MDMA, 11kg of amphetamine and 26kg of cannabis resin with an estimated street value of more than £1million.

Around £120,000 was found stashed in a safe along with various cutting agents and a hydraulic press which was hidden in the bedroom cupboard.

All three were jailed for a total of 11 years at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, June 13.

John Coles, head of the specialist operations Unit at the NCA said: "Organised crime groups rely on professional enablers like Corentin, Warner and Jacobs to supply cocaine and other class A and B drugs across the UK.

"They are important links in the chain and disrupting their activities is a key priority for the NCA.

"Working with partners, we are stopping the violence and harm drug trafficking fuels, taking away revenue and profits from the criminals who use it to fund other illegal who seek to cause harm in our communities and ensure they face justice."

Corentin pleaded guilty to two counts of money laundering and was jailed for two years and three months.

Warner pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and three counts of money laundering and was jailed for eight years and four months.

Jacobs pleaded guilty to three counts of permitting his premises to be used for the production of a controlled substance and one count of money laundering and he was jailed for 12 months.