Teenagers from Rainham and Dagenham and 26-year-old Stratford man arrested on suspicion of burglary offences

Teenagers from Dagenham and Rainham and a 26-year-old man from Stratford have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary after they were stopped by police in a car acting suspiciously.

An Essex Police spokesman confirmed: "We have arrested four people on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary after we stopped a vehicle in Harlow on Saturday, October 12.

"We stopped a vehicle in Staple Tye at around 11.20pm and found a hammer, screwdriver and a knife inside.

"We arrested a 26-year-old man from Stratford on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, going equipped and possession of drugs.

"A 17-year-old boy from Rainham, London, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, going equipped and possession of drugs.

"A 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, both from Dagenham, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and going equipped to steal."

They have all been interviewed and released on bail until Friday, November 1.