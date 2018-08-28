Rainham and Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas’s petition opposes plans for Bexley Energy Park over air quality concerns

Riverside Energy Park, illustrative view.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas is calling on residents to sign his petition opposing plans to build a large energy park in Bexley.

MP for Dagenham and Rainham, Jon Cruddas

Cory Riverside Energy (CRE) submitted an application to the planning inspectorate to build a Riverside Energy Park in Belvedere last year.

The application is now in the pre-examination period and residents have until February 12 to register an interest so that they comment on the application in the later process.

Mr Cruddas has started an online petition calling on residents to oppose the plans on the basis that the energy park will negatively impact air quality in the Rainham and Beam Park development area.

He said: “I am vehemently against these plans because of the impact they would have on air quality in Rainham and South Hornchurch; across the marshes, the village and all across the London Riverside Opportunity Area.

“I’ve taken this all the way to the highest levels of government because I don’t want the quality of life in the south of my constituency marred by poor air.”

The MP has also contacted Erith and Thamesmead Teresa Pearce, the secretary of state for environment, the RSPB and Essex Wildlife trust.

Essex Wildlife Trust tweeted that due to limited resources it doesn’t normally comment on planning issues in Havering that come under the London Wildlife Trust.

The trust said: “However, as this proposal is a nationally significant infrastructure project we have registered with the planning inspectorate as an interested party.”

Julian Walker, chief operating officer of CRE, said: “Over two million tonnes of London’s non-recyclable waste is currently sent to landfill or shipped overseas, so London has a clear waste infrastructure capacity gap which urgently needs investment.

“Our proposed Energy Park will play a significant part in addressing this shortfall and is wholly policy compliant, delivering sustainable waste management, increasing renewable, low carbon energy generation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Indeed, Cory is committed to recycling and we’ve invested significant sums in London’s recycling infrastructure.

“We have also fully assessed air quality and the results show the proposed Energy Park will not have a significant effect on air quality in any location – including areas north of the river. We have published the results of these assessments for scrutiny by anybody who is interested, as part of our Development Consent Order application.

“By generating electricity from non-recyclable waste we are improving resource efficiency, diverting waste from landfill and achieving greater sustainability for London.”

To register as an interested party visit infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/london/riverside-energy-park.