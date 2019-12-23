Heavy rainfall causes sewers to flood in Romford
PUBLISHED: 12:01 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 23 December 2019
Heavy rainfall over the weekend caused raw sewage to overflow into a Romford street.
Havering Council reported the sewage leak in Brooklands Walk to Thames Water on Friday, December 20.
The council tweeted: "Due to the heavy rain, raw sewage is overflowing from drains in Brooklands Walk, (off North Street, next to Matalan).
"Avoid if possible. We hope that @thameswater will be able to rectify this shortly."
Thames Water engineers have now cleared the site using diluted wastewater.
A spokesman said: "Due to the large volume of sustained rain, one of our sewers flooded over the weekend.
"Our engineers were quickly on site to clear up the heavily diluted wastewater."