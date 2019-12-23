Heavy rainfall causes sewers to flood in Romford

Heavy rainfall caused a sewer to flood in Brooklands Walk, Romford. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Heavy rainfall over the weekend caused raw sewage to overflow into a Romford street.

Due to the heavy rain, raw sewage is overflowing from drains in Brooklands Walk, Romford, RM1 (off North Street, next to Matalan. Avoid if possible. We hope that @thameswater will be able to rectify this shortly. pic.twitter.com/eWxZHFbIJh — Havering Council (@LBofHavering) December 20, 2019

Havering Council reported the sewage leak in Brooklands Walk to Thames Water on Friday, December 20.

The council tweeted: "Due to the heavy rain, raw sewage is overflowing from drains in Brooklands Walk, (off North Street, next to Matalan).

"Avoid if possible. We hope that @thameswater will be able to rectify this shortly."

Thames Water engineers have now cleared the site using diluted wastewater.

A spokesman said: "Due to the large volume of sustained rain, one of our sewers flooded over the weekend.

"Our engineers were quickly on site to clear up the heavily diluted wastewater."