Rainbow Trust charity launches appeal for volunteers to help with Christmas sleigh collections in Harold Wood

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 September 2019

Volunteers of the Rainbow Trust charity shop in Harold Wood are looking for an enthusiastic group of volunteers to help with their Christmas sleigh donations. Picture: Rainbow Trust

Volunteers of the Rainbow Trust charity shop in Harold Wood are looking for an enthusiastic group of volunteers to help with their Christmas sleigh donations. Picture: Rainbow Trust

Archant

A Harold Wood charity that supports families with terminally ill children is appealing for volunteers to help with its Christmas sleigh collection.

Volunteers of the Rainbow Trust charity shop in Harold Wood are looking for an enthusiastic group of volunteers to help with their Christmas sleigh donations. Picture: Rainbow Trust

The Rainbow Trust (RT) Children's charity shop in Station Road, is on the hunt for enthusiastic volunteers.

Every year in December volunteers decorate the sleigh and make nightly collections in Harold Wood.

Last year the Rate Payers Association presented the charity with a cheque of £2,920 from the 2018 December collections.

Pauline Obee MBE, RT patron and volunteer ambassador, said: "The RT was set up to help families who are unfortunate enough to have a child with a terminal illness or a life threatening illness.

"They help in the home, with siblings and they help with transport to and from the place of treatment.

"We're looking for a group of enthusiastic volunteers - a football association, a cricket association, any group of people that can help decorate the sleigh and organise the collections."

The collections would take place in December at a convient time decided by the volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering contact 01708 378717.

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play's Queen's Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch's Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Appeal to find missing woman last seen in Romford

Police appeal to find Hayley Crane last seen in South Street, Romford on Sunday, September 8. Picture: Havering MPS

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney's memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

