Rainbow Trust charity launches appeal for volunteers to help with Christmas sleigh collections in Harold Wood

A Harold Wood charity that supports families with terminally ill children is appealing for volunteers to help with its Christmas sleigh collection.

The Rainbow Trust (RT) Children's charity shop in Station Road, is on the hunt for enthusiastic volunteers.

Every year in December volunteers decorate the sleigh and make nightly collections in Harold Wood.

Last year the Rate Payers Association presented the charity with a cheque of £2,920 from the 2018 December collections.

Pauline Obee MBE, RT patron and volunteer ambassador, said: "The RT was set up to help families who are unfortunate enough to have a child with a terminal illness or a life threatening illness.

"They help in the home, with siblings and they help with transport to and from the place of treatment.

"We're looking for a group of enthusiastic volunteers - a football association, a cricket association, any group of people that can help decorate the sleigh and organise the collections."

The collections would take place in December at a convient time decided by the volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering contact 01708 378717.