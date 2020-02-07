Search

Rainbow flag raised at Havering Town Hall to mark LGBT History Month

PUBLISHED: 14:15 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 07 February 2020

In a special ceremony, councillor Michael Deon Burton, Mayor of Havering, was joined by councillors and staff to raise the rainbow flag. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

To mark LGBT History Month, Havering Council has raised a rainbow flag at the Town Hall in Romford.

Mayor of Havering Cllr Michael Deon Burton was joined by councillors, council staff and the public in a ceremony to mark the event, with the flag staying up at the Town Hall for the duration of February.

Councillor Deon Burton said: "We're proud to fly the rainbow flag in Havering to recognise LGBT History Month.

"As we've seen at Romford's Pride events in the town centre, we have a vibrant and proud LGBT community in Havering. The flag represents our commitment to equality and is a symbol of the council's support for the LGBT community, as well as other community groups in Havering."

This year's LGBT History Month theme is What Have We Learned? which reflects the multi-generational impact of legislation that stopped teachers from discussing LGBT issues in schools.

