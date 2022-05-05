News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Delays on TfL rail services due to track trespasser in Stratford

Holly Chant

Published: 10:22 AM May 5, 2022
East London commuters at Stratford Station faced severe delays this morning due to a trespasser on the tracks

East London commuters at Stratford Station faced severe delays this morning due to a trespasser on the tracks - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Severe delays on rail services were reported this morning due to a trespasser on the tracks at Stratford Station. 

At around 9am, Greater Anglia stated on Twitter that trains between Stratford and London Liverpool Street were running at reduced speed as a result of the person on the tracks. 

This led to train services running to and from these stations had to be cancelled, delayed or revised. 

Around 10 minutes later, the train company's Twitter account stated that the trespasser had been apprehended. 

Adding: "All lines have now reopened. However due to the severe delays caused, some services may be cancelled or altered."

Transport for London (TfL) reports minor delays on TfL rail. 

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Stratford station at 8.27am this morning, following concerns for the welfare of a man.

"Officers attended, and the man was taken to a place of safety."

