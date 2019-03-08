What are personal care services? Care for independent living

If you opt for assisted living instead of a care home family members are never restricted by visiting times DGLimages

If you are wondering about care options, private home care can be a great alternative to moving to a care home

Home care services can also help parents looking after children with learning or behavioural difficulties Home care services can also help parents looking after children with learning or behavioural difficulties

For those who require care but also want to retain their independence, living in a care home may not be an appealing prospect. Instead, assisted living can offer a more favorable solution.

People who require assistance with day-to-day activities can hire a carer to visit them in their home where they assist with social and health needs. Care staff can help lift the burden of household chores and self-care. For example, Radiantlife Care, a home care agency in the UK, offers a wide range of personal home care packages for disabled, elderly and people with mental illnesses as well as those with learning difficulties. They offer help with maintaining physical and mental wellbeing, developing everyday living skills, managing finances and maintaining tenancy or supported living.

What is elderly home care?

Radiant Life Care offer companion care as well as help with daily chores Radiant Life Care offer companion care as well as help with daily chores

Senior home care services can include home health care, as well as daily routines like getting out of bed, washing, and getting dressed. Radiantlife Care offers around the clock elder care at home for the elderly, such as reminding clients when to take medication, meal preparation, accompanying them on shopping trips or to appointments and basic self-care. They can also offer companion care services, keeping clients company by simply being available if they want a chat.

Why choose home care services

Clients opt for assisted living over care homes for a variety of reasons. Director of Radiantlife Care, Tayo Babatunde explains: “Most elderly people have lived in their home all their lives so they have an attachment to it and prefer to stay. Plus, living in a care home, you lose your privacy and independence: everybody has to wake up at the same time, and they have no choices about when they do things. With home care assistance they can choose how they pass their time.”

Radiantlife Care hope to expand across the UK as a franchise. Radiantlife Care hope to expand across the UK as a franchise.

Communal living: a route to full independence

Some agencies offering home help also provide communal living with live in care workers as an option that can be valuable for people will mental illnesses coming out of hospital care. Last year Radiantlife Care introduced supported living accomodation for people with mental health issues and learning disabilities who are ready to return to society but not fully independent yet. Each resident has their own bedroom with a communal kitchen, with daily support from a live in carer until they are ready to fully support themselves.

How are carers trained?

Training for carers can vary from agency to agency. The staff at Radiantlife Care are trained across a minimum of six different important aspects of care. These include health and safety, medical training for home care nursing, safeguarding, infection control, record keeping and communication. Before they start work they also shadow a fully trained care worker. They all provide references and DBS checks.

A closer look at Radiantlife Care

Starting up in 2011, Radiantlife Care is a relatively new service provider offering assisted living services and quality nursing care rated ‘Good’ overall by the Care Quality Commission and they are aiming even higher. “We are always trying to achieve ‘Outstanding’ ratings,” says Tayo.

Currently operating across London and Essex, they are looking expand as a franchise across the UK. This would create new job opportunities and open up their business knowledge and services to others hoping to start their own care service provider under the same brand.

“We’re one of the best providers in the UK, with a system in place that can be easily duplicated,” says Tayo. “We’ve got efficient software for making rotas and generating invoices. We can also use it to book on carers, showing information about times, locations and the client’s needs. They can access all of this on an app on their phone.”

She adds that those planning to join their franchise would benefit from their policies, planning, and health and safety knowledge as well as a management team to support them. “It took me nine months to get my CQC licence,” she says. “We want to give people the opportunity to start their own business without having to struggle at the beginning like we had to.”

For more information about Radiantlife Care’s home care services and shared accomodation visit radiantlife.co.uk or call 02033180473