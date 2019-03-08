Hornchurch primary school raises £3,500 for Elm Park scout group with Summer Fete
PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 26 June 2019
Pupils at a Hornchurch primary school had the chance to soak their headteacher at a Summer Fete.
RJ Mitchell Primary School's Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and the 2nd Elm Park Scout Group held a special Summer Fete on Saturday, June 22.
Visitors enjoyed a variety of stalls at the school in Tangmere Crescent, including circus tricks, the stocks, football, coconut shy and a game that involved soaking the headteacher.
Barry Read, headteacher at the school, said: "The event was a huge success and there was a steady flow of adults and children through the gates.
"The event was extremely well organised, the sun shone and everyone had a great time.
"Probably the most popular game was 'Soak the Headteacher.' I wonder why?
"Thank you to the PTA for raising a staggering £3,500 and to the 2nd Elm Park Scout Group for their help before, during and after the event."