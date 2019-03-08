Hornchurch primary school raises £3,500 for Elm Park scout group with Summer Fete

Soak the Headteacher Barry Read, was a popular game at the R J Mitchell primary school in Hornchurch. Picture: Sarah Matthews Archant

Pupils at a Hornchurch primary school had the chance to soak their headteacher at a Summer Fete.

Councillor Stephanie Nunn and cllr Barry Mugglestone at the R J Mitchell Primary School Fun Day on Saturday, June 11. Picture: Sarah Matthews Councillor Stephanie Nunn and cllr Barry Mugglestone at the R J Mitchell Primary School Fun Day on Saturday, June 11. Picture: Sarah Matthews

RJ Mitchell Primary School's Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and the 2nd Elm Park Scout Group held a special Summer Fete on Saturday, June 22.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of stalls at the school in Tangmere Crescent, including circus tricks, the stocks, football, coconut shy and a game that involved soaking the headteacher.

PCSO Michelle Hilton, councillor Barry Mugglestone, cllr Stephanie Nunn, headteacher Barry Read and PCSO Damien Williams. Picture: Sarah Matthews PCSO Michelle Hilton, councillor Barry Mugglestone, cllr Stephanie Nunn, headteacher Barry Read and PCSO Damien Williams. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Barry Read, headteacher at the school, said: "The event was a huge success and there was a steady flow of adults and children through the gates.

The London Fire Brigade at R J Mitchell's Summer Fete on Saturday, June 22. Picture: Sarah Matthews The London Fire Brigade at R J Mitchell's Summer Fete on Saturday, June 22. Picture: Sarah Matthews

"The event was extremely well organised, the sun shone and everyone had a great time.

"Probably the most popular game was 'Soak the Headteacher.' I wonder why?

"Thank you to the PTA for raising a staggering £3,500 and to the 2nd Elm Park Scout Group for their help before, during and after the event."