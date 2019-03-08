Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch primary school raises £3,500 for Elm Park scout group with Summer Fete

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 26 June 2019

Soak the Headteacher Barry Read, was a popular game at the R J Mitchell primary school in Hornchurch. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Soak the Headteacher Barry Read, was a popular game at the R J Mitchell primary school in Hornchurch. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Archant

Pupils at a Hornchurch primary school had the chance to soak their headteacher at a Summer Fete.

Councillor Stephanie Nunn and cllr Barry Mugglestone at the R J Mitchell Primary School Fun Day on Saturday, June 11. Picture: Sarah MatthewsCouncillor Stephanie Nunn and cllr Barry Mugglestone at the R J Mitchell Primary School Fun Day on Saturday, June 11. Picture: Sarah Matthews

RJ Mitchell Primary School's Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and the 2nd Elm Park Scout Group held a special Summer Fete on Saturday, June 22.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of stalls at the school in Tangmere Crescent, including circus tricks, the stocks, football, coconut shy and a game that involved soaking the headteacher.

PCSO Michelle Hilton, councillor Barry Mugglestone, cllr Stephanie Nunn, headteacher Barry Read and PCSO Damien Williams. Picture: Sarah MatthewsPCSO Michelle Hilton, councillor Barry Mugglestone, cllr Stephanie Nunn, headteacher Barry Read and PCSO Damien Williams. Picture: Sarah Matthews

You may also want to watch:

Barry Read, headteacher at the school, said: "The event was a huge success and there was a steady flow of adults and children through the gates.

The London Fire Brigade at R J Mitchell's Summer Fete on Saturday, June 22. Picture: Sarah MatthewsThe London Fire Brigade at R J Mitchell's Summer Fete on Saturday, June 22. Picture: Sarah Matthews

"The event was extremely well organised, the sun shone and everyone had a great time.

"Probably the most popular game was 'Soak the Headteacher.' I wonder why?

"Thank you to the PTA for raising a staggering £3,500 and to the 2nd Elm Park Scout Group for their help before, during and after the event."

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Police searching for driver who fled Upminster crash

Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes which crashed into a concrete street lamp in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Police searching for driver who fled Upminster crash

Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes which crashed into a concrete street lamp in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bentley upset league leaders Springfield, while it’s mixed fortunes for other club sides

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Wright says Daggers has different targets this campaign

Will Wright clears the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow in the National League (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo).

New Co-op store to open in Havering after £700k investment

A new Co-op store will be opening next week in Gidea Park. Picture: Jon Super

Hornchurch primary school raises £3,500 for Elm Park scout group with Summer Fete

Soak the Headteacher Barry Read, was a popular game at the R J Mitchell primary school in Hornchurch. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Figures reveal Havering as quietest London borough

Havering has been named as the quietest borough in London, an FOI has revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists