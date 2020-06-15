Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

There were lengthy queues outside Romford’s Primark store this morning as the latest lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Looks like being a busy day for @Primark Romford pic.twitter.com/Wu0pHRuPpl — Romford Chairman (@Borolife) June 15, 2020

Large numbers of shoppers waited to enter the shop, in South Street, today (Monday, June 15) with the clothing chain among those non-essential shops able to re-open.

One video, posted on Twitter by @Borolife, shows a train of people queuing outside the store at 9.05am.

It was not the only Primark store in the country experiencing long queues, with dozens reported waiting outside branches in Birmingham, Liverpool, Derby and Nottingham.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he did not know whether to expect “a flood or a trickle” when shops reopened but that he hoped people would return in “sensible” numbers. Visiting Westfield Stratford City on Sunday, the Prime Minister acknowledged some people may be nervous about returning to the high street after so long away but insisted they “should shop and shop with confidence”.